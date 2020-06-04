Barack Obama recovers his old message of hope and change in a new video as President Donald Trump threatens military action and sends dogs after protesters

While President Donald Trump is busy taking pictures with an upside-down bible and demanding that the military handle the protesters and threatening to unleash dogs on them, former President Barack Obama has decided to deliver a message of hope and unity.

Since leaving the Oval Office, the Democratic icon has been silent on political matters. Still, since George Floyd's haunting death in Minneapolis, he has been sharing his thoughts with the American people.

On Wednesday, Obama participated in a virtual town hall titled "Reimagining Police Surveillance in the wake of Continuing Police Violence," where he spoke about the hope and change that once inspired the nation when he was elected.

The 44th President said at the meeting: "When I sometimes feel despair, I only see what is happening with young people across the country, and the talent and voice and sophistication they are showing. And it makes me feel optimistic. It makes me feel that, you know, this country is going to get better. "

The former community activist stated, "I've been listening to a little bit of online chat about voting versus protest, politics and participation versus civil disobedience and direct action. This is not a 'one or the other', it is a 'both' and 'to achieve a real change; we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power feel uncomfortable. "

The nation's first black president also called on police departments to establish new reforms and policies: "I urge all mayors in this country to review their use of force policies with members of their community and commit to reforms. Let's go ahead and implement those. We need those in positions of power to say this is a priority. "

Obama concluded: "Just remember, this country was founded in protest: it's called the American Revolution, and every step of progress in this country, every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals has been earned through efforts. that made the status quo uncomfortable. And we should all be grateful for the people who are willing, in a peaceful and disciplined way, to be out there making a difference. ”

One person had this reaction: "I love that he's finally talking about the change that didn't bring blacks while he was in office. I hope he also has a change of heart about young children."

Another voter wrote: "When the former president has to re-enter."

Some say that leadership is currently lacking in the country.



