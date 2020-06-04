Autonomous vehicles will not make the roads completely safe

DETROIT –

DETROIT (AP) – A new study says that while autonomous vehicle technology promises to reduce crashes, it may not be able to avoid all the mishaps caused by human error.

Auto safety experts say humans cause about 94% of accidents in the US. But the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study says computer-controlled robocars will only stop about a third of them.

The group says that while autonomous vehicles will eventually identify hazards and react faster than humans, and won't be distracted or drunk, stopping the rest of the crashes will be much more difficult.

"We will still see some problems, even if autonomous vehicles can react faster than humans." They won't always be able to react instantly, "said Jessica Cicchino, the institute's vice president of research and co-author of the study.

The IIHS studied more than 5,000 accidents with detailed causes that were collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, separating those caused by "detection and perception,quot; errors, such as driver distraction, impaired visibility or lack hazard detection until it was too late. The researchers also separated accidents caused by human "disability," including drivers with alcohol or drug problems, those who fell asleep, or drivers with medical problems. Autonomous vehicles can avoid them, according to the study.

However, robocars may not be able to avoid the rest, including prediction errors, such as misjudging the speed at which another vehicle is traveling, planning errors including driving too fast for road conditions, and errors. of execution, including incorrect evasive maneuvers or other errors when controlling vehicles.

For example, if a cyclist or other vehicle suddenly veers into the path of a self-driving vehicle, it may not be able to stop fast enough or get away in time, Cicchino said. "Autonomous vehicles must not only perceive the world around them perfectly, but must also respond to what surrounds them," he said.

The number of accidents that are prevented depends a lot on how autonomous vehicles are scheduled, Cicchino said. More accidents would stop if robocars obey all traffic laws, including speed limits. But if artificial intelligence allows them to drive and react more like humans, then fewer accidents will stop, he said.

"Building autonomous cars that drive as well as people is a huge challenge in itself," IIHS research scientist Alexandra Mueller said in a statement. "But in reality they would have to be better than that to deliver on the promises we have all heard."

Missy Cummings, a professor of robotics and human factors at Duke University who is familiar with the study, said preventing even a third of human-caused accidents is giving too much credit to the technology. Even vehicles with lasers, radar and camera sensors don't always run smoothly in all conditions, he said.

"There is a probability that even when all three sensor systems come into play, obstacles could be passed," Cummings said. “No driverless car company has been able to do that reliably. They know it too.

Researchers and people in the autonomous vehicle business never thought that the technology would be able to prevent all shocks now caused by humans, he said, saying that "the conventional wisdom of the laity that this technology will somehow be a panacea that will prevent all death. "

IIHS investigators reviewed the causes of the accident and decided which ones could be prevented, assuming all vehicles on the road were autonomous, Cicchino said. Even fewer crashes will be avoided as autonomous vehicles mingle with human-driven cars, he said.

Virginia-based IIHS is a nonprofit research and education organization funded by auto insurance companies.

More than 60 companies have requested to test autonomous vehicles in California, USA alone. But they haven't started a fully robotic large-scale transportation service without human backup drivers yet.

Several companies, including Waymo of Alphabet Inc. and GM Cruise of General Motors, had pledged to do so for the past two years, but those plans were delayed when the industry pulled out after an Uber automated test vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in March 2018 in Tempe, Arizona.

Companies continue to update and refine their autonomous vehicle systems.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk promised last year that a fleet of autonomous robotaxis would begin operating in 2020. But he has recently said he hopes to deploy the system with humans monitoring it in early 2021, depending on regulatory approval.