Authorities arrest Santa Rosa man who deliberately backed Maserati on the man, killing a dog – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for helping to locate a Santa Rosa suspect arrested for injuring a man and killing his dog by backing up his Maserati earlier this week.

On Monday, June 1, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call about a vehicle against a pedestrian collision on Las Lomas Road, near Central Avenue in Boyes Hot Springs.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man walking his dog, a terrier mix, saw a white Maserati heading toward him at high speed. As the Maserati passed him, the man yelled at the driver to slow down.

The car came to a complete stop and the driver reversed the car, accelerated and hit the victim and the dog with the car. The dog died on the scene from his injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries. He remains in the hospital but is expected to survive.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office posted information on Facebook and NextDoor seeking help from the public to locate the white Maserati and the driver involved in the violent crime. Detectives actively investigated the case, following leads from the public.

On June 3, detectives found that the Maserati backed out of a driveway into a house in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive in Santa Rosa after receiving an anonymous complaint from the public. The trunk of the Maserati suffered significant damage. The Maserati was then towed to the Sheriff's Office for processing.

The driver of the incident was identified as Juan Mendoza-Meza, a 30-year-old Santa Rosa resident.

At approximately 4:38 p.m., detectives found Mendoza-Meza at a residence in the 100 block of Butterfly Lane in Santa Rosa. He was arrested and imprisoned at the Sonoma County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury and cruel felony against an animal.

Mendoza-Meza remains in custody without bond. The Sheriff's Office offered thanks to community members who contacted authorities with information that led to the arrest.