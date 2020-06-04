At-risk teens find their "lost voices,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Dearborn Heights (Up News Info Detroit) – We don't know their stories, but every young man has one. Some of them are sad, and others put a lead so that the world cannot enter. These are the young women who live in Vista Maria. Now, through songwriting and singing, these girls are finding their voices lost.

Lost Voices is a group of Michigan folk and blues musicians who have come together to reach children like this. Founded in 2007 by author, award-winning humorist and folk musician Mike Ball, they are on a mission to bring creativity, self-respect, and personal growth to incarcerated and at-risk youth.

"They've traded violence, sex, drugs, or whatever, for their existence," explains CEO Mike Ball. "We sit with the children, we let them wander into their deepest hearts and we help them put that into music."

Each Lost Voices show is created as a safe and unbiased environment where children can reach their deepest feelings and ideas and then express them in original songs. Over the years, these programs have touched more than 2,500 young victims and produced dramatic therapeutic advances.

"Music is an incredibly healing thing, music is universal," Ball continues. "When we allow them to take their feelings, articulate them into words, and wrap the music around them, it creates a magical experience for them."

"These are children full of fear, they have had lives that many of us don't even want to imagine. And I look them in the eye and see a flower open.

"It is difficult for any teenager to solve the world in the best of circumstances, the circumstances these children are in are really difficult and yet there they are. They get disconnected and they do it … if that is not a lesson of determination, then I don't know what it would be. "

"I truly believe that the world needs to know about these children, and the struggles they are having and what they are trying to do. We simply give them the opportunity and permission to explore it, and then we show them how beautiful those feelings really can be. It is beautiful when everything falls into place and becomes something that changes lives. "

