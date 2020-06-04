Astronomers confirm Earth-sized exoplanet around closest star, perhaps more – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CNN) – Astronomers have confirmed the existence of Proxima b, an Earth-sized exoplanet that orbits the star closest to our sun.

The European Southern Observatory (HARPS) high-speed planet search engine detected the planet in 2016.

The Chile-based Very Large Telescope has a new and more powerful spectrograph called ESPRESSO, so astronomers decided to use it for more accurate measurements of the planet. It is synonymous with Echelle spectrograph for rocky exoplanets and stable spectroscopic observations.

In fact, ESPRESSO is more than three times as accurate as HARPS, which is essentially the same instrument, only from a previous generation.

"We were already very pleased with the performance of HARPS, which has been responsible for discovering hundreds of exoplanets in the past 17 years," said Francesco Pepe, study author and professor at the University of Geneva in the astronomy department, in a statement. .

"We are very pleased that ESPRESSO can produce even better measurements, and it is rewarding and simply a reward for teamwork that lasts almost 10 years."

The researchers determined that Proxima b is 1.17 times the mass of Earth, and completes an orbit around its star, Proxima Centauri, every 11.2 Earth days. The star, Proxima Centauri, is 4.2 light years from our sun. Previously, scientists using HARPS measurements said it was 1.3 land masses.

"Proxima b is a very special type among all known exoplanets: the closest exoplanet that has ever existed for us, terrestrial in size and within the habitable zone," said Christophe Lovis, co-author of the study and researcher in the astronomy department of the University of Geneva. .

“Despite the clear detection achieved by HARPS in 2016, it was necessary to have independent confirmation of the new and much more powerful ESPRESSO, to clear any doubts that may have existed.

The study results were published last week in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Proxima b is 20 times closer to its star than Earth is from the sun. Proxima Centauri is a low-mass red dwarf star, meaning that even though the planet is close to the star, it receives a similar energy that Earth receives from the sun.

"Finding planets around these (stars) has always been difficult because they are faint and emit most of their light in the red and infrared spectral ranges," said Lovis. "ESPRESSO opens up new possibilities for finding many other small worlds around stars very close to the Sun."

Proxima b lies within the habitable zone of its star, which means that liquid water and the suggestion of life may be possible on the planet's surface.

However, Proxima Centauri is an active star that lashes the planet with X-rays, 400 times more than what Earth receives from the sun. This could affect the possibilities of water and life on the planet.

Lovis is working on a new instrument called RISTRETTO to be installed at the Very Large Telescope in Chile. It is designed to directly detect light emitted by the planet, allowing researchers to characterize the planet's atmosphere and its surface composition.

"The ultimate goal is to search for molecules in the atmosphere that may hint at the presence of life, such as oxygen and water vapor," said Lovis. "In the long term, we are also building a spectrograph called HIRES for the extremely large European telescope, the main objective of which will be to study Proxima by similar exoplanets in the habitable zone."

More planets in the system?

ESPRESSO data also revealed a second signal, although the researchers were unable to definitively detect the cause.

The signal "may be caused by a planet of only 30% of Earth's mass, which was previously completely undetectable," Lovis said. This would make it the smallest planet ever measured using the radial velocity method.

This is separate from another planet that may be in the system.

Earlier this year, a separate study announced that researchers used the radial velocity method to track a signal that likely belongs to a super Earth that also orbits Proxima Centauri. The potential planet was named Proxima C. It completes one orbit of the star every 1,907 Earth days at a distance of 1.5 AU or 1.5 times the distance from Earth to the sun.

Therefore, the potential of three planets exists in this system, making it even more intriguing.

On Tuesday, Fritz Benedict, a senior research scientist emeritus at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin, presented that he has used a combination of data to confirm the existence of Proxima C. The presentation was made during the 236th American Society Meeting Astronomical, which takes place practically this week during the pandemic.

Benedict scanned data he took 25 years ago using the Hubble Space Telescope while studying Proxima Centauri and found a planet with an orbital period of 1,907 days. At the time he took the data, Benedict and his fellow researchers were only searching for planets with 1,000 Earth-day orbits or less.

Benedict said the planet is seven times larger than Earth, after combining its data with the study published earlier this year, as well as images taken by researchers using the SPHERE instrument on the Very Large Telescope.

"Basically, this is a story of how old data can be very useful when you get new information," said Benedict. "It's also a story of how difficult it is to retire if you're an astronomer, because it's a fun thing to do!"