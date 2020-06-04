As health officials worry about the spread of COVID-19 during protests, protests continue – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Over the past few weeks in Los Angeles County, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has reached a record low of 11%, but medical experts are concerned about the new cases reported daily in the county as the economy opens. and more people are away from home.

Protests erupted worldwide after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died shortly after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Thousands of people have gathered in Los Angeles and surrounding cities to demand accountability and justice for Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed in the United States by police officers.

Some initial protests called on participants to practice physical distancing and wearing masks, but as more protests began to emerge, fewer precautions for coronavirus appeared to have been taken.

"One of the things we ask people to do is wear a mask," said Dr. Suman Radhakrishna of Dignity Healthcare California Hosptial. "Not everyone wears a mask. The second thing asked is to stay six feet away from each other. We clearly saw in the videos that this was not happening. "

Los Angeles County Director of Health Barbara Ferrer spoke earlier this week about the importance of peaceful and safe protests, where she encouraged people to cover their faces and stay as far away as possible.

"The ability of people to protest peacefully is one of only two event meetings allowed across the state," said Ferrer.

The only other meetings allowed at this time in the county are attending church services or attending funerals, with a limit of 100 people.

"There will be a peak and unfortunately there is nothing we can do about it, but we can reduce the height," said Radhakrishna.

As a precautionary measure, all county buildings have been closed for the past two days as protests have spread across Los Angeles and neighboring cities.

As of Wednesday, 46 new coronavirus deaths and 1,155 new cases have been confirmed in Los Angeles County.

Protesters who have taken to the streets to demand justice say they are doing everything they can to stay safe, but will allow their voices to be heard regardless of the outcome.

"If everyone takes the necessary precautions as they can, that is the best we can ask for. You cannot remain silent on the issue," said one protester. "We are very, very afraid of contracting the virus, but it is an opportunity that we are willing to take advantage of," said another of the risks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus symptoms generally show between two and 14 days of exposure. Asymptomatic people are also at risk of spreading the virus.

The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing, stay home if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and use a clean face covering in public.