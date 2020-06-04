Apple warns looters that its stolen products are disabled and tracked

Apple has reminded the world that if it has stolen a phone, it is being tracked. According to CNN, the tech company sent pop-up messages on stolen phones saying, "Please go back to Apple Walnut Street," a local in Philadelphia. The device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted. "

The messages began to appear on Twitter, during the worldwide protests of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis, while in police custody. Unfortunately, as protesters took to the streets to demand justice, looters began breaking into stores, including Apple, and stole merchandise.

At AppleInsider.com, it's pretty obvious that the company has always implemented these measures. If you are addicted to Apple products, you know this is true.

"As part of its security policies, Apple uses special versions of its devices for its demo models, which are locked to work only in-store, and cannot be easily operated in a conventional manner. This means that looting will be of little benefit to those who get products from the desks. "

As we've kept you updated, there have been a lot of protests since George Floyd's death while in police custody. Although some of the protests have turned into looting and vandalism, not all was lost as Derek Chauvin, the officer whose knee was on George's neck, and the other three former officers have now been charged.

It was announced Wednesday that Chauvin's charge was upgraded from murder in the third degree to now in the second degree. The other officers have been accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

As we reported, additional footage of George Floyd's death showed three officers pinning him down as he struggled to breathe. People felt that the evidence alone justified that all officers involved were charged. Ultimately, it took a week for Chauvin's charges to update and also for the other former officers to receive charges.