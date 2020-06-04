Android 11 will make installing unknown apps more annoying – BGR

Early Android 11 beta users found that installing apps from unknown sources will be a little more annoying.

The downloaded apps will be blocked as users allow installation permissions, and that's a feature, not a bug, that is likely related to new storage privacy and security features.

Android users who tried Android 11 Developer Preview ran into the problem, with a Googler explaining that it's meant to work that way.

Android allows users to install applications from any source, not just from the official Google Play store. Downloading apps can be a risky procedure if you don't know what you're doing, as you may end up installing malware on your device, thinking you're getting a different type of app. Some developers might choose this way of offering popular apps to users, and that's what Epic Games did with Fortnite until recently. Developers can use the feature to beta test their apps before hitting the Play Store, or install custom apps that they don't necessarily want to share with others. Android users from regions where Google services may be banned may try to download applications from other sources. In short, there are plenty of reasons to want to install APKs that don't involve accessing the Play Store, and Android users who are comfortable doing so won't want the feature to go away. The good news is that Android 11 will continue to support functionality. The bad news is that it is a little more annoying than before.

In the way it works right now, Android will ask you to grant installation permissions for an APK file. Once you do that, you can go back to the app in question and start the installation process without losing any data.

However, the behavior has changed in Android 11. The installation dialog will continue to appear after granting the permission, but the application will disappear when the system force closes it. The evaluators discovered the matter and reported it via Google's problem tracker. How Android Police he explains, everything works as it is supposed to. It is not a bug, but a security feature. Upon restart, the side-loading app reloads completely, but it may lose some data when closed.

The animation above shows the problem in action. A Googler explained the new behavior as the new normal for side-loading applications:

The way the file system and storage mounts are configured in Android R has changed significantly. When an application is launched without this permission, it gets a file system view that does not allow writing to certain directories (eg Android / obb). Once the application has obtained this permission, that view is no longer accurate and must be upgraded to a view that allows the application to write to certain directories. With the way the file system was configured in R, you can't change that view on the fly. As mentioned in comment # 16, we are evaluating internally. I'm just providing additional details of why this doesn't work like it did in Q.

The reason this happens is because of the Scoped Storage feature that Google will implement in Android 11. Scoped Storage will force apps to access their own isolated storage instead of accessing the entire Android file system. It's a security and privacy feature that Google wanted to implement Scoped Storage on Android 10, but postponed it to give developers time to adapt their apps to support the change.

In other words, you will still be able to load apps on Android 11 just like before. It will be a bit more annoying since the app will crash during the installation process.

The Developer Preview version of Android 11 has been available to developers for months, with a beta version of Android 11 suitable for all users in the coming weeks.

Android statue next to a phone. Image Source: quietbits / Shutterstock