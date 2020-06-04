An incredibly small satellite has just discovered another world: BGR

A small exoplanet hunting satellite called ASTERIA managed to detect a distant world twice as large as Earth.

The satellite detected the scorching hot world 55 Cancri e.

In the future, microsatellites may play a bigger role in planet hunting.

It wasn't so long ago that astronomers could only dream of having the technological power to look within the cosmos and find new planets. Today, exoplanet discoveries arrive at a fast and furious rate, and now a ridiculously small piece of hardware called ASTERIA managed to detect a distant world while orbiting Earth.

ASTERIA is microscopic in terms of satellite. It's only the size of a briefcase, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, but that hasn't hampered its ability to make groundbreaking discoveries. The planet he saw is an ultra-hot world known as 55 Cancri e, and no, you don't want to visit it.

55 Cancri e is considered a "Super Earth,quot; because it is rocky like our home planet but significantly larger. It is estimated to be about twice the size of Earth, and more than eight times larger. That may sound appealing, at least until you see how close your star orbits. The planet has a very close relationship with its star, and an entire year for 55 Cancri e passes in less than a day on Earth.

The planet was first detected in 2004. ASTERIA was not the first to detect it, but the fact that it managed to do so is impressive. Like other exoplanet search efforts, the satellite observed subtle drops in brightness from the host star to detect a planet passing between the star and Earth. The fact that you have done this using technology reduced to the size of a briefcase is a serious achievement.

"Detecting this exoplanet is exciting because it shows how these new technologies come together in a real application," Vanessa Bailey of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. "The fact that ASTERIA lasted more than 20 months beyond its primary mission, giving us valuable extra time to do science, highlights the great engineering that was done at JPL and MIT."

The ASTERIA project is itself quite unique, as it was part of a new JPL program:

ASTERIA was developed under JPL's Phaeton program, which provided the employees of the first few races, under the guidance of experienced mentors, with the challenges of a flight project. ASTERIA is a collaboration with MIT at Cambridge; Sara Seager of MIT is the principal investigator on the project. Brice Demory from the University of Bern also contributed to the new study.

In the future, exoplanet detection will only continue to improve. As the telescope hardware becomes more advanced, we will learn about new worlds even more regularly. It is an exciting time to be a space fanatic.

The small ASTERIA satellite detected an exoplanet in a distant star system. Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech