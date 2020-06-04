An applicant for Netanyahu Nemesis Snipes from the sidelines

For all that, the leader of the Israel Beiteinu party, Avigdor Liberman, has not apologized.
Now he and his party are marginalized in the opposition, while Netanyahu, still at the top, is forging ahead with a long-standing Liberman goal: the annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, including Nokdim, the small community at the top. from the hill overlooking Judea Desert where Mr. Liberman has lived for 30 years.
However, Mr. Liberman, 61, insists that he likes the view from where he feels great. In In a season of political flip flops, he still has his credibility, he says.
"We keep our word," he said in a rare interview at his home this week. Today, everyone knows that you can trust Yisrael Beiteinu. What we promised and what we say is what you will have. "
Liberman says he has little time for Netanyahu's vote to annex the occupied West Bank territory, a promise that the prime minister was deployed in April last year, on the eve of the first of three elections to shore up the right. support of the wing, and which has been hanging before Israeli voters ever since. (The last promise is to fulfill after July 1).
Mr. Liberman says he is a strong advocate of annexing at least the Jordan Valley, to give Israel a permanent and defensible eastern border for the first time. A former foreign minister and defense minister, he acknowledges that annexation could disrupt Israel's efforts to expand its formal diplomatic ties with Arab countries, which oppose Israel's intention to impose its sovereignty over the land with which the Palestinians count for a future state.
"There are risks," he said. "But I also don't know of any national struggle without any risk. There are risks and a price on everything. And I'm ready to pay the price."
He said the risks of a violent response among Palestinians in the West Bank were quite real. "I don't think; I know, it's serious," he said, adding that it was "crazy,quot; that Mr. Netanyahu had left the Israeli Army and Internal Security Agency out of the crucial planning for annexation.
However, Mr. Liberman scoffed at the idea that Mr. Netanyahu was seeking annexation as a way to shore up his legacy. Rather, he called it "an attempt to escape,quot; from problems like Mr. Netanyahu's criminal trial and a ruined economy.
Why, he said, had Mr. Netanyahu not gone ahead and annexed the Jordan Valley 14 months ago?
Mr. Liberman noted that when Menachem Begin annexed the Golan Heights, in 1981, he did it in a single day without warning anyone.
"You have a majority," he said. "What's your problem? You speak of the Jordan Valley. Let's go."
Instead, Mr. Netanyahu has kept the discussion on annexation going in the future tense, always adding a new twist to the newspapers.
The carry-over accumulation alone "has created a lot of noise around this problem," he said. "And it gave time to all the people who are against it."
Mr. Liberman also attacked the credibility of Benny Gantz, the former army chief. Mr. Gantz ran against Mr. Netanyahu three times and promised never to serve alongside him, then it was reversed in exchange for the defense minister's portfolio and a power-sharing agreement that could turn him around as prime minister in late 2021.
"It really was a betrayal of his promises, his commitments to his voters," Liberman said of Gantz, the leader of the centrist Blue and White party, which also received considerable support from the left.
He added that Mr. Gantz seemed too willing to resign from the post of Prime Minister. "I think it is still very weak," Liberman said. "He feels he does not have the power to be a true prime minister. He prefers to be defense minister in the Netanyahu government."
Gantz has defended his decision to join Mr. Netanyahu's Likud party in a bid for national unity in a time of crisis. But Mr. Liberman is not impressed.
"It is not unity when Gantz gave up everything he promised," he said. "It is a fifth Netanyahu government."
The formation of the new government consigns Liberman to an unknown role in the opposition, where he will have to compete for the attention of centrist Yair Lapid, who shares similar views on the ultra-Orthodox, and with Naftali Bennett on the right. Ala Yamina, who is even more territorial maximalist.
He says he doesn't care about being able to stand out. "We are a true liberal, secular Zionist party," he said, "as Likud used to be."
The opposition also includes the predominantly Arab Joint List, whose leaders Mr. Liberman has long accused of being a "fifth column." Arab politicians, in turn, refer to him as "The racist,quot;. He also believes that in drawing the map for a possible two-state solution, it would be acceptable to exchange heavily Arab areas of Israel for Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
In the interview, Liberman said he had no prejudice against Arab citizens, regardless of their religion, as long as his allegiance is to Israel, not to an expected Palestinian state.
"If you are Israeli, you are Israeli," he said. "Either you join our society, or please leave."
Unknown role or not, Mr. Liberman had little trouble finding fault with the new government. He compared Netanyahu to former Argentine President Juan Perón, "without values, with nothing, except the desire to remain in power."
"I think it is possible to convince our citizens that there are some alternatives, not just one," he said. Furthermore, he added, “Menachem Begin called it a great honor to serve the Jewish people in opposition. He sat in opposition for 29 years. "