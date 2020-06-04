An applicant for Netanyahu Nemesis Snipes from the sidelines

However, Mr. Liberman, 61, insists that he likes the view from where he feels great. In In a season of political flip flops, he still has his credibility, he says.

"We keep our word," he said in a rare interview at his home this week. Today, everyone knows that you can trust Yisrael Beiteinu. What we promised and what we say is what you will have. "

Liberman says he has little time for Netanyahu's vote to annex the occupied West Bank territory, a promise that the prime minister was deployed in April last year, on the eve of the first of three elections to shore up the right. support of the wing, and which has been hanging before Israeli voters ever since. (The last promise is to fulfill after July 1).

Mr. Liberman says he is a strong advocate of annexing at least the Jordan Valley, to give Israel a permanent and defensible eastern border for the first time. A former foreign minister and defense minister, he acknowledges that annexation could disrupt Israel's efforts to expand its formal diplomatic ties with Arab countries, which oppose Israel's intention to impose its sovereignty over the land with which the Palestinians count for a future state.