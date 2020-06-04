An American Myth ’- Up News Info

Helter Skelter: An American Myth, a six-part documentary about the Charles Manson executive produced by Greg Berlanti, has been rejected by Epix.

The series was previously planned to debut on June 14 and the MGM-owned network has yet to set a replacement date.

Up News Info understands that the network did not feel the time was right to launch the series given the topic: Charles Manson planned to incite a racial war called Helter Skelter.

The series comes 50 years after the murder of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojtek Frykowski, and the subsequent trial of Steven Parent and Manson. He will chronicle the history of the Manson family, with never-before-accessed interviews of former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, with stock footage and newly unearthed footage.

It is an executive production by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions, Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions and is produced in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Lesley Chilcott, producer of the Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, will also be Executive Director.