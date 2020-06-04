AMC theaters in Emeryville, San Francisco could permanently close due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

EMERYVILLE (AP / Up News Info SF) – The AMC theater chain warned on Wednesday that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which closed its theaters and ran film studios to explore the possibility of releasing more movies directly to viewers through from Internet.

The company operates several theaters in the Bay Area, including AMC Bay in Emeryville, and AMC Metreon and AMC Kabuki in San Francisco.

It is the latest warning sign for the theater business in North America, which was under pressure even before the pandemic. It's been fueled by rising ticket prices and modernizing the theater, making it a more luxurious beverage and food experience, but admissions have gradually declined since 2005. The box office has become primarily the home of movies. blockbuster: Sequel, remakes and superhero movies dominate. Meanwhile, the rise of streaming services (Netflix and a growing number of rivals) is providing new competition.

The coronavirus pandemic posed more challenges. American theaters closed in March, so their owners have not been receiving money. Hollywood has stopped movie production, which is likely to delay movies once theaters reopen and may limit consumer enthusiasm for spending money on the multiplex. The pandemic has prompted entertainment companies to release some movies directly to consumers, raising concerns that more cinemas will be overlooked in the future. And when theaters reopen, it's unclear how many customers will want to be in crowded, crowded spaces for hours at a time.

AMC, the largest chain in the US The US said it has enough cash to reopen its theaters this summer as planned. But if you are not allowed to reopen, you will need more money, which you may not be able to borrow. Delays at the cinema are another concern. AMC noted that people may be afraid to go to theaters, but hopes that the desire for social distance is temporary and that people want to go to the movies again.

"Due to these factors, there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time," AMC wrote in a regulatory document. The publicly-traded company, controlled by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda, has 1,000 theaters in the United States and Europe.

Local rules for movie theaters vary in the USA. USA California has not yet reached that phase of its reopening.