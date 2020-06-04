AMC theaters appear to be on shaky ground as pandemic progresses – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Silver screens across the country may be in danger of never turning back on with the magic of filmmaking as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie theater chain, said in a presentation by the Security and Exchange Commission this week that it currently has enough cash to reopen this summer, but if the restrictions continue, it may not have the power loan to return -Open later.

In the Bay Area, AMC has theaters in Emeryville, San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood in Metreon, and the city's Kabuki Theater in Japantown.

Neighbors at the Kabuki in the Fillmore district of San Francisco say losing the theater would be another blow to the community.

"It won't be good," said resident Clarence Davis. "They took the bowling alley (Japantown), all we have is the theater right now."

In addition to capital concerns, there are also concerns about the closure of Hollywood productions and the lack of new content. Combine that with concerns of making social estrangement work within and people too fearful to return and the long-awaited date of dinner and a movie could permanently become Netflix and relax.

"It's a sad situation everywhere right now," said Rose Smith, a Fillmore resident. "I hope they succeed."