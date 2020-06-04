AMC Networks will go dark in tribute to George Floyd – Up News Info

Five of AMC's national networks will go dark in tribute to George Floyd during his memorial service, which is underway in Minneapolis, MN.

AMC, IFC, We TV, BBC America and SundanceTV will shutdown for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT, 1:45 PM CT, marking the amount of time Derek, former Minneapolis Police Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee to his neck, resulting in Floyd's death. The AMC movement follows NAACP's call for a moment of pause / reflection at that time.

NAACP



Earlier this week, all ViacomCBS entertainment and youth brands and platforms went dark for the same amount of time in tribute to Floyd and as a tribute to all those who have been victims of racism, including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others. Several broadcast chains in the UK were also shut down earlier this week.