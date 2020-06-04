Amber Rose criticizes those who scream & # 39; All lives matter & # 39; in a new Instagram post

Instagram

The publication of the model on the platform receives mixed reactions from Internet users as one of the questions from her followers in the comments section, & # 39; So all lives don't matter? & # 39;

Up News Info – Amber rose He revealed in his new Instagram account many of the causes he supports, as well as the reasons why he is against it. In the publication on Tuesday, June 2, the model stated that it was "Pro Black af, Pro LGBTQ af" and "Pro H * e".

Also, Amber went on to say that she is "Pro Sex Work, Pro Choice". She continued, "If your Fatphobic, Transphobic or ever yelled & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39 ;, get the shit off my page." Captioning the post, Amber wrote: "Goodbye."

His post received mixed reactions from Internet users. "I love you!" A supporter fan said in the comment section. However, some others left hateful comments.

"So all lives don't matter?" someone questioned. Another fan added: "All of God's children are important, but unfortunately humans have favorites."

"How do you say that all lives matter automatically becomes a bad thing? All lives matter," someone criticized Amber. Another comment said, "I have no problem with anyone for any reason."

"Wait, why can't all lives matter? Are we all human? I want a real answer. Right now we are fighting for black people, 100%. But we need to keep that same energy for everyone else when something happens. another race, "said another. "That is a real change. You cannot say that all lives do not matter unless you are a racist, correct me if I am wrong. Mother Earth was given to all of us, not just some. We are all of us against racists." "