Amber Riley spoke about the Lea Michele controversy and said she hadn't spoken to him in two years

Earlier this week, Lea Michele was called by her partner. Joy her co-star Samantha Ware, who accused her of "traumatic microaggressions,quot; and of making her "first television concert hell,quot;.
After losing a major sponsorship deal, Lea responded on Instagram, acknowledging that "she clearly acted in a way that hurt other people."
"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused," wrote the 33-year-old man.
Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones in JoyShe was recently asked about the controversy with Lea while speaking to journalist Danielle Young and said, "I am not going to say Lea Michele is racist. That is not what I am saying."
"But at the same time, in my inbox there are a lot of black actors and actresses who tell me their stories, and they let me know that they've taken care of the same things on set, terrified by the white girls who are the stars." of the show, "he added.
While talking about Hollywood culture and how she often relegates black actors and people of color to portraying the "buddy,quot; of white lead actors, Amber revealed, "We were even told we were expendable; replaceable."
On the subject of Lea Michele, Amber told Danielle that this would be her "first and last,quot; time to address it. "I wish Lea Michele the best. I hope she has an incredible pregnancy, I hope she has grown," she said.
"I have no hatred or ill will in that regard. I want to make that very clear," he concluded.
Watch Amber's full interview below and see what others Joy Stars, including Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce, have said about Lea's alleged behavior on set here.
