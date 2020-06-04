Amber Riley says nothing about Lea Michele's allegations

Gregg DeGuire for Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images
Amber riley remains neutral.
On Wednesday Joy star was asked to weigh on accusations made against read Michele by his former castmates, but they chose to use the time to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement
"I don't care about this Lea Michele thing," Riley told the reporter. Danielle Young during an Instagram Live interview. "I really don't give a shit. I don't. I don't want to be asked about it, and I'm not talking to you, I'm talking about everyone else … I don't give a crap. People are dying here. Being killed by the police. Trans women are being killed by men. "
Reiterating her stance, she continued: "I don't care about this Lea Michele thing. I wish Lea Michele the best. I hope she has an incredible pregnancy. I hope she has grown."
Referring to the apology that Michele made earlier in the week, Riley added: "I didn't read it because, I told you, I don't care about anything. That's my hope and my prayer for it. To me and I answered. That's where it ends. for me ".
"I'm not going to talk to that girl in two years, you know what I'm saying?" She continued. "I have no hatred or ill will in that regard and I want to make that very clear, that my life and what I am talking about are not going to be about that. This is the first and last time that I am going to say something."
Riley concluded: "If it's not about firing the police, prosecuting the killer cops or Black Lives Matter, or my EP that will come out … if it's not about those things, I don't care."
Monday, Samantha Marie Ware He accused Michele of allegedly making Ware's "first television concert hell." Ware also tweeted, "I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you would suck at my wig!" among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood. "
While Riley declined to comment on Michele, she did voice support for Ware. "I am very proud of her for defending herself," she said, according to Weekly entertainment. "I am proud that I am not afraid to tell her truth … (Her) feeling was: 'I'm not going to allow you to jump on what is happening now when you didn't treat me well'." He also mentioned that the Joy the set "was not the most comfortable environment,quot; to work.
Before Riley Live's Instagram, Heather Morris He also claimed that Michele was "unpleasant to work with." On Twitter, he wrote: "Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to spread to anyone else. That said, was it unpleasant? To work with? A lot For Lea to treat others with the disrespect she did during the time she did it, I think she MUST be called. "