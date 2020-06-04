Amber Riley says nothing about Lea Michele's allegations

Amber riley remains neutral.

On Wednesday Joy star was asked to weigh on accusations made against read Michele by his former castmates, but they chose to use the time to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement

"I don't care about this Lea Michele thing," Riley told the reporter. Danielle Young during an Instagram Live interview. "I really don't give a shit. I don't. I don't want to be asked about it, and I'm not talking to you, I'm talking about everyone else … I don't give a crap. People are dying here. Being killed by the police. Trans women are being killed by men. "

Reiterating her stance, she continued: "I don't care about this Lea Michele thing. I wish Lea Michele the best. I hope she has an incredible pregnancy. I hope she has grown."