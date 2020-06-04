Amber Riley criticizes the Lea Michele "Glee,quot; controversy and urges others to focus on what really matters amid the BLM protests: "People are dying!"

Amber Riley believes this is not the time to gossip about Lea Michele's behavior while shooting Glee together years ago! That said, the actress made it very clear that she will no longer address the controversy other than what she said about it in a new interview.

Instead, he wants everyone to shift his entire focus to the current fight against racism in the United States.

As you know, there have been protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.

The man was killed in broad daylight while several people were filming.

You may have heard that, in the midst of this fierce fight for justice, a controversy arose over how Lea Michele acted towards former Glee co-star Samantha Ware, and other parts of the cast.

About this, Amber told Danielle Young, "I don't give a shit about this Lea Michele thing." I really don't give a shit. I don't want to be asked about it … I don't give a damn. People are dying out there. Being killed by the police. Transgender women are killed by men. "

After all, there are much more important things that people should focus on right now, particularly the protests that are happening not only across the country but around the world.

After Samantha's post in which she called Lea for making her life a "living hell,quot; on the Glee set, she apologized, claiming that although she didn't recall ever saying she was going to be "t **" on the other actress's wig. she acted in a way that hurt others. If it was my privileged position that made me feel insensitive or even inappropriate at times, or if it was my immaturity and my difficulty, I apologize for my behavior and the pain I have caused. "

Amber said she had not read the apology and did not care either, as she had focused on actively helping the community, gossiping far from her mind.



