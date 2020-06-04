Amazon in talks to buy $ 2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel: Sources – Latest news

Amazon is in initial talks to buy at least a $ 2 billion stake in mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three knowledgeable sources told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India's digital economy to tech giants. Americans.

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon to acquire a stake of approximately 5% based on the current market value of Bharti, which is India's third largest telecommunications company with more than 300 million subscribers.

The discussions between Amazon and Bharti come at a time when global players are placing big bets on the digital arm of Reliance Industries, which owns Bharti's telecom rival Jio.

Reliance's digital unit has raised $ 10 billion in recent weeks from Facebook, KKR and others.

The talks between Bharti and Amazon are at an early stage and the terms of the deal may change, or an agreement cannot be reached, two of the three sources said, all of which declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company "does not offer comment on speculation about what we can and cannot do in the future."

Bharti said that they routinely work with all digital players to bring their products, content and services to customers. "Beyond that, there is no other activity to report," he said in a statement.

Amazon sees India as a crucial growth market in which it has committed $ 6.5 billion in investments primarily to expand its presence in e-commerce.

In recent years, the Seattle-based company has also expanded its digital offerings in India through its voice-activated speakers, video streaming, and cloud storage as it seeks to take advantage of a growing number of Internet and smartphone users. in the country of 1,300 million people.

