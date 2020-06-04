Amanda Stanton hits back at Hater accusing her of using daughters to influence the protest photo

Instagram

Apparently, thinking that Amanda is not really genuine with her intention of taking her children to a protest, the troll comments under her Instagram post: "What a shame!"

"The Bachelor"alum Amanda Stanton He led his daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, to actively participate in a human rights protest following the death of George Floyd. While it was something to be praised for, someone was not necessarily impressed and accused the television star of doing it for "fame."

In a photo she shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 3, Amanda could be seen holding a sign with "Black Lives Matter" written on it. Meanwhile, her 8-year-old daughter Kinsley was at her side with a similar sign. Amanda simply captioned the post, "#blm".

Responding to criticism, Amanda replied, "I was not scared and very peaceful. I was proud to sign up and be there, and I am happy to have experienced the excitement and passion in everyone who is there."

In addition, he addressed the matter in an Instagram Story post. "I understand that not everyone feels comfortable protesting or bringing children, and I totally understand it! I went from one place to another and it was a decision I made so that they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up. for something so important, "he explained.

Noting that the protest was "peaceful and powerful," Amanda went on to say, "No book or word can teach you the passion and excitement behind what you experienced today. I hope it encourages you to be braver than I grew up growing up." . he gets to use his voice and take action. "

In addition to trolling, Amanda was praised for her decision. "This made me cry LOVING THIS," said one follower, while another person called her "a good mom." Another comment read: "The best mother to educate your children and create these kinds of life experiences! I am so happy that I was noisy about your support in the last few days!"

Another fan added: "I am so happy that you have used your platform and followers to support this cause! And for exposing your children too! You are a fabulous mother and a wonderful citizen. Thank you."