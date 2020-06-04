All companies can now operate at up to 50% capacity – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas () – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Phase III of Texas reopening during the coronavirus pandemic is now in effect and will allow all companies to operate at up to 50% of capacity.

Restrictions and guidelines for social distancing are still required for companies to keep customers and staff safe and healthy.

Phase III is occurring a month after businesses like restaurants and nonessential retail stores were able to reopen to 25% capacity. Since then, other companies such as movie theaters, water parks, salons, and hair salons have also been able to reopen.

The Governor said that Phase III affects all those businesses and others that recently reopened.

"The people of Texas continue to demonstrate that we can safely and responsibly open our business while containing COVID-19 and keep our state safe," said Abbott. “… As Phase III begins, I ask that all Texas and Texas businesses continue to follow standard health protocols and heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and bring more Texans back to work and their daily activities. "

Abbott also said that on June 12 restaurants will be able to increase their capacity to 75%. On June 19, amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be able to reopen at 50% capacity.

From 5pm. On Wednesday, there are 68,271 confirmed positive cases in Texas and 1,734 deaths.