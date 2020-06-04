Alicia Keys shares empowering tribute to unstoppable 5-year-old son

Alicia KeysShe has shared a moving message to her little son.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues forward following George FloydAfter death, the Grammy-winning singer went to social media with a powerful tribute to her and her husband. Swizz beatz5-year-old son, Genesis.

"My beautiful baby / Very curious and pure / However, SO clear about what you don't want," began the poem. "NO!" You say with vigor / When you don't like something to happen in your small but powerful 5-year-old world⁣ / I hope that never changes⁣ ”.

"I hope the inner strength and fire ⁣ will never die down," he continued. "And you never feel the power to fit in ⁣ or be silenced⁣ / I have a strong feeling that you won't / That is not the fabric you came from⁣"

"Look at you," he ordered. "Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Keeper of wisdom, Reformer, Creator of change … My beautiful baby⁣ / You are unstoppable! ⁣"

The famous mom concluded with: "#Blacklivesmatter Link in my bio about ways you can stay involved."

Along with the poem, the star also shared two photos of her smiling little one: one of them building a tower and the other playing in a puddle.

The couple, who have been married for almost a decade, are the parents of Genesis and their oldest son, 9 years old. Egypt, as well as the parents of Beatz's son from his previous marriage.