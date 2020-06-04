Alicia Keys shares empowering tribute to unstoppable 5-year-old son

Alicia KeysShe has shared a moving message to her little son.
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues forward following George FloydAfter death, the Grammy-winning singer went to social media with a powerful tribute to her and her husband. Swizz beatz5-year-old son, Genesis.
"My beautiful baby / Very curious and pure / However, SO clear about what you don't want," began the poem. "NO!" You say with vigor / When you don't like something to happen in your small but powerful 5-year-old world / I hope that never changes ”.
"I hope the inner strength and fire will never die down," he continued. "And you never feel the power to fit in or be silenced / I have a strong feeling that you won't / That is not the fabric you came from"
"Look at you," he ordered. "Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Keeper of wisdom, Reformer, Creator of change … My beautiful baby / You are unstoppable! "
The famous mom concluded with: "#Blacklivesmatter Link in my bio about ways you can stay involved."
Along with the poem, the star also shared two photos of her smiling little one: one of them building a tower and the other playing in a puddle.
The couple, who have been married for almost a decade, are the parents of Genesis and their oldest son, 9 years old. Egypt, as well as the parents of Beatz's son from his previous marriage.
Days before, Keys shared a more inspiring poetry that served as a personal prayer in these times.
"Please put the light on the hearts that feel dark / Put the wings on the back of those who feel desperate / Put love on the souls of those who have no heart / There is no one to stop us / There is no one to stop us " wrote
"We need more than poems. We need profound systemic change," Keys said on Instagram. "EroBut when I wrote these words it was a little prayer that I personally needed. Maybe you will too. We're not going to give in!"
As the singer said The Guardian in 2016, "musicians have a very important role in spreading messages because they can reach a large part of people on an emotional level. Artists reach people in their hearts; it is the only time that we meet in a place and we put our differences aside. When you're in a forum listening to music, all you feel at that moment is love and understanding. "