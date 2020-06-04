Alicia Keys pays touching tribute to her "unstoppable,quot; son amid Black Lives Matter protests

In the midst of everything that's been going on, the singer felt paying homage to her 5-year-old son was the right thing to do. With that said, Alicia Keys went to her platform to post a heartwarming message dedicated to the boy she called "unstoppable,quot; among other loving descriptors.

While the Black Lives Matter movement is still in full effect after the murder of George Floyd, Alicia posted a powerful message about her son's future in an unfair world.

As fans know, the artist shares Genesis with her husband Swizz Beatz and he is her entire world!

‘My beautiful baby / Very curious and pure / However, SO clear about what you don't want. / "NO!", You say vigorously / When you don't like something to happen in your small but powerful five-year-old world "/ I hope that never changes," says the poem in the caption.

He goes on to say that: ‘I hope that your inner strength and your fire are never extinguished. And you never feel that influence to fit in or be silenced / I have a strong feeling that you won't. / That's not the fabric you came from. Look to you. / Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Keeper of wisdom, Reformer, Creator of changes … My beautiful baby! / You are unstoppable!

How sweet and touching is this post? Finally, Alicia finished her poem with the hashtag Black Lives Matter and told her followers about the link in her bio intended to inform people about how they can help make a difference.

Along with the poem, the proud mother also posted two photos of her son, with his bright smile on display.

One of them showed the boy building a tower while another was of him playing innocently in a puddle.

This is not the first time that Alicia has shared a poem.

Just a few days ago, she reacted to the tragedy and protest by publishing another piece of personal poetry intended to serve as a prayer.



