Alicia Keys hopes her son will grow up strong and never be silenced amidst Black Lives Matter Protests

The hit maker & # 39; Fallin & # 39; She writes an emotional poem dedicated to her youngest son, Genesis, on Instagram amid national protests against racially fueled police brutality.

Alicia Keys He has dedicated a moving poem to his son in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The singer turned to Instagram to write words of encouragement for the five-year-old Genesis, urging him to overcome any difficulties he may face growing up.

"My beautiful baby / Very curious and pure / However, SO clear about what you don't want / & # 39; NO! & # 39; you say vigorously / When you don't like something to happen in your small but powerful world of 5 years, "he wrote next to a picture of Genesis. "I hope that never changes / I hope that the inner strength and the fire / It is never extinguished / And you never feel the influence to fit in / Or be silenced."

The star, who also shares Egypt's son, nine, with husband Swizz beatzHe also expressed his hopes for the future of his little son.

She added: "I have a strong feeling that you won't / That is not the fabric you came from / Look at you / Future architect, Builder, Mastermind, Keeper of wisdom, Re-shaper, Creator of changes … / My Beautiful Baby Boy / You're unstoppable! "

Keys ended the post by directing fans to the link in his bio so they could "stay involved" in the fight for racial justice.

The tribute of the hit maker "Fallin & # 39;" It occurs when protests sweep across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was killed by a Minnesota police officer on May 25, 2020.

The first of Floyd's memorial services was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, June 4, 2020.