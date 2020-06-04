Air quality near Greeley School meets health standards

An investigation into elevated levels of benzene, a cancer-causing agent, in the air near a Greeley school has found no health risks for students or nearby residents, but state authorities recommend several measures in the future, including continuous monitoring of the site.

The area examined is around the Bella Romero Academy 4-8 campus. An 11-well industrial oil and gas platform, operated by Extraction Oil and Gas, is 1,200 feet from the school.

The recently completed health consultation, which assesses the levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) measured at the end of last year, marks the third time that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has evaluated air samples measured near the school, according to a CDPHE press release.

The most recent study concludes that "VOC levels were below those known to result in short-term or long-term, noncancerous health impacts, including adverse effects on blood cells and the immune system," said the release. "Furthermore, the cancer risks due to VOC levels were below the EPA's unacceptable risk limit for excess cancer from environmental exposures."

Health officials used data from the Colorado Mobile Air Monitoring Laboratory (CAMML) and the health guidelines were exceeded once, for one hour, at the 1,900-hour sampling in 2019. However, the benzene level measured was far less than those associated with harmful health effects

All other measurements of short-term health impacts were below federal and state health-based standards, according to the statement.

Current CDPHE recommendations include:

Extraction Oil and Gas develops a plan to communicate with the school and residents in the event of an emergency.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 monitors students for less serious health impacts, such as headaches.

The school should consult with the department to assess any trends.

"While the health consultation may offer the community some general assurances, we do not discount any of the community feedback we have received. We continue to look for ways to monitor and improve air quality in the area," said John Putnam, director from Environmental Programs at CDPHE, in the statement, "We take these recommendations seriously and continue to recommend monitoring,quot; of the oil and gas site near the school.

Oil and gas extraction could not be reached late Wednesday afternoon for comment.

The health department continues to collect air quality data at the school and is monitoring VOC levels. Another report is expected in the fall.