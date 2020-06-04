AG Keith Ellison Explains Charges Against Minneapolis Police Officers

While new charges have been filed against the officers involved in George Floyddeath, what exactly do they mean?
Minnesota Attorney General Wednesday Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution in the Floyd death case, announced that he had filed charges for aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree killings against J.A. Kueng, Thomas lane and Tou Thao, the other three former Minneapolis police officers who had been involved in Floyd's arrest and later fired, but who had not yet been charged with his death. Since then they have been arrested. Ellison also announced that he has also filed a second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, who had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
While remotely appearing on Good morning america On Thursday, Ellison broke down the charges and what would have to be proven. In discussing the new second-degree murder felony against Chauvin, Ellison said proving the intention to kill is not a requirement of the charge.
"The requirement is that he intended to commit an assault and that assault resulted in the death of George Floyd," he said. George Stephanopoulos. "So that's not one of the elements of that particular charge."
Regarding calls to file a first-degree murder charge, involving premeditation, Ellison said, "They have charged the highest ethical charge we think we can at this time."
"We will charge as much as the facts and the law allow," he said. "We are not showing fear or favor to anyone. If the facts show forethought and deliberation and we can present that to the jury in good faith, we will absolutely bear that particular charge."
Regarding the charges against the other three officers, Ellison said they have to show "that they helped, and you can watch the tape and see who is sitting where and see the assistance that was provided, significant and important assistance to what Chauvin was doing. And we can also see what was not done, that even despite the pleas and the screams, there was no assistance provided, so we believe they were guilty, helped in the commission of this crime and that is why we accused them. "
Stephanopoulos also raised the issue of other conditions that Floyd was experiencing at the time of his death that were raised by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at his autopsy. The report noted "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl poisoning; recent use of methamphetamine."
"What challenge does that pose to your case?" asked the host.
As Ellison replied, "You take your victim as you find her. You cannot say that while the person I victimized was not in the perfect picture of health, then it is their fault that they died in my hands. You take your victim as you find them And I think that's a factor that shouldn't weigh, but the fact is, you never know, those kinds of things are things that some defense attorneys are going to try to become. We don't think that matters in terms of immediate cause. The two reports from forensic doctors that we have seen indicate murder: death at the hands of another, so that is what we think is most important. "
When asked if he believes they can get convictions in this case given the history of difficulties in winning cases of police misconduct, Ellison said "yes, absolutely."
"We are confident that we can do this, but we understand the challenge before us," he acknowledged, "which is why we are working so hard."