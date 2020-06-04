AG Keith Ellison Explains Charges Against Minneapolis Police Officers

While new charges have been filed against the officers involved in George Floyddeath, what exactly do they mean?

Minnesota Attorney General Wednesday Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution in the Floyd death case, announced that he had filed charges for aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree killings against J.A. Kueng, Thomas lane and Tou Thao, the other three former Minneapolis police officers who had been involved in Floyd's arrest and later fired, but who had not yet been charged with his death. Since then they have been arrested. Ellison also announced that he has also filed a second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, who had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

While remotely appearing on Good morning america On Thursday, Ellison broke down the charges and what would have to be proven. In discussing the new second-degree murder felony against Chauvin, Ellison said proving the intention to kill is not a requirement of the charge.

"The requirement is that he intended to commit an assault and that assault resulted in the death of George Floyd," he said. George Stephanopoulos. "So that's not one of the elements of that particular charge."