Afternoon storms in Northeast Colorado are expected to intensify

The threat of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms is expected to intensify in northeast Colorado in the coming days with hail and possible strong and damaging winds in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, afternoon storms Thursday through Saturday, even in the Denver metro area, are expected to be "strong to severe."





In Denver on Thursday, the sky will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will hit 92 degrees, according to the weather service forecast. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and southwest winds gusts approximately 18 mph.

On Friday, the sky will be sunny again, with a high temperature close to 94 degrees, the weather service said. Afternoon winds will reach 20 mph and there is a 20% chance of precipitation.

The chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms increases to 30% in Denver on Saturday and the high temperature will reach 92 degrees under a partly sunny sky, according to the weather service.

An impending upper-level weather disturbance will create very windy conditions Saturday through Monday, which will also increase the danger of forest fires over the three-day period, the weather service said.

Sunday weather in Denver is expected to be sunny and windy with a high temperature of 94 degrees.