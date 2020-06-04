After speaking, "it's time to get to work,quot;

Mayor Michael Hancock joined thousands of protesters on the streets of Denver on Wednesday, asking if they are ready to work on the issues that brought them there.

"It is easy to go. It is easy to talk. But the real success of this movement is when it ends," said the African-American mayor. "If we are all tired of talking, yes, it is time to go to work."

Hancock received a mostly warm reception on the seventh day of city protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week. Others applauded when a speaker called Colorado Governor Jared Polis for not attending any of the protests.

Kwon Atlas, aide to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, spoke at length about his experience growing up black and dealing with racism. He promised the crowd that "the police will begin to be fired." Denver fired an officer Tuesday for posting "Let's start a riot,quot; in an Instagram photo. In all of 2019, only two city police officers were fired.

"We are going to start making changes," said Atlas.

Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson responded quickly via Twitter: “The Denver Police Department is working tirelessly to ensure that our protests are safe and accessible to everyone who wants to join. It is not the job of the mayor's aides nor do they have the authority to decide who is disciplined in the public safety department. "

Despite the threatening weather, a diverse crowd of thousands returned to the center early Wednesday night to protest Floyd's death.

The protests have gotten bigger and calmer. More have also been organized, with the addition of more first aid stations each night. Organizers spoke from the stage of the Civic Center amphitheater using donated microphones and speakers. A young man was cooking chicken, hot dogs and pork for the protesters, and several members of the Brothers of Brass band played along with the songs.

As the crowd marched down the 16th Street Mall, Starbucks employees passed out water and chanted "Hands up, don't shoot!" along with the protesters.

Another song reflected the current efforts of Colorado lawmakers to pass a police reform bill: “When I say change, you say politics! Change! Politics! Change! Politics!"

Aurora residents Stormye Everett, 30, and Quaneisha Collins, 29, said it was the first time they were able to get childcare to attend one of the protests.

"We are just saying to be nice to us," Everett said, "so that we are not attacked and persecuted." You can hate me from afar, but don't kill me. "

It was Denver's fifth night under a curfew ordered by Hancock after the first days of protests threw stones and bottles at police, graffiti and vandalism at downtown buildings. Police, in turn, deployed tear gas, foam bullets, peppercorns, and smoke bombs to disperse crowds and deter protesters.

But on Monday and Tuesday, the police stopped using force until after midnight, by which time most of the protesters had gone home.

As the use of force by the police has decreased, the crowd has grown. Thousands, as of the afternoon, demonstrated and marched in memory of Floyd, Elijah McClain, Breonna Taylor and the local men killed by the police.

Protesters have covered vast swaths of downtown, including the 16th Street Mall, Civic Center, and Five Points.

More than 350 people have been arrested since Thursday on various charges.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, who briefly walked with protesters on Monday, said the department will investigate the allegations of force after witnesses reported that peaceful protesters and observers were hit with foam bullets and peppercorns on the bullets. demonstrations.

A vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 9 at Civic Center Park to honor Floyd on the day of his Houston funeral. Candles will be provided and attendees will be asked to join a unity and peace meeting, according to the Facebook organization page.