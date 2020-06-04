After looting and damage, Lake Street neighborhoods in South Minneapolis tackle pharmacy shortage – Up News Info

– The destruction and looting on Lake Street left nearby neighborhoods in a pharmacy shortage.

People are now searching for important medications beyond South Minneapolis.

"There is now a void in numerous small communities," said Mary, who lives a few blocks from Lake Street.

Just over a week ago, people who needed a prescription had options on Lake Street. Now those options are gone, looted or completely destroyed.

"I'm looking forward to it rebuilding and getting back to normal," said Mary.

Meanwhile, pharmacies outside the neighborhood are increasing.

“Our volume of phone calls increased by approximately 35%. We are definitely seeing an increase in the number of patients who call, need help, find a pharmacy to meet their needs, ”said Amanda Elliot.

Elliot works at Allina Health Heart Hospital, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, one of the few pharmacies in the area. They had reduced their staff during the pandemic, but since the destruction on Lake Street, they have regained their full strength to keep up with demand.

"We are seeing everything. Maintenance medications, cardiovascular medications, mental health medications, diabetes medications, in general. But definitely necessary medications, "said Elliot.

It is unclear when pharmacies, such as Walgreens that were destroyed, will be rebuilt and reopened. Which means that taking medications from other places to this neighborhood has become vital.

“We offer free mail service. We can mail to people. What we have been told is that the mail is working again in the affected neighborhoods, "Elliot said.

They are also leaning on some of their pharmacies in the suburbs for help. Offering your own type of remedy during a difficult time.

"It has been a challenge. It has been tough. We have been open the whole time. It has been a challenge on many levels, but we understand our role and it gives us a sense of purpose to help everyone in the community," said Elliot.

