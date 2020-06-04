After 286 days in Dallas hospital, discharged stroke victim wants tacos – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A Dallas man had to go home from the hospital after being there since last August.

Gerardo, in his 50s, was released from Medical City Dallas this week after spending 286 days in the hospital recovering from a stroke.

The staff took him under his wing, shared Christmas gifts with him, and celebrated his birthday while he was there.

His family lives in Mexico, so for the past 9 1/2 months, the doctors, nurses, and staff have been his family.

When asked what he wanted for lunch when he left, Gerardo said: "tacos,quot;.

So the staff picked up Torchy & # 39; s for him, along with a bag of new clothes and a pair of shoes.

After a "Vuelta de la Victoria,quot; around the Neurology nursing unit, Gerardo was released to a nearby group home where they said he rests comfortably.

Medical City Dallas said his care team already misses him.