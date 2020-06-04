Afghan War Victims Report: June 2020

June 2 Uruzgan Province: two policemen killed

A Taliban infiltrator opened fire on his colleagues at a security post outside Tarin Kot, the provincial capital, killing two policemen and injuring two others. The infiltrator escaped with light weapons to join the Taliban.

June 1 Kunduz province: seven civilians killed

A roadside bomb planted by the Taliban struck a rickshaw in the Jangal Bashi area of ​​the Khan Abad district, killing seven civilians and injuring six others.

June 1 Herat province: a police officer assassinated

The Taliban attacked the governor's office in the Ghoryan district, killing a police officer during almost an hour of fighting.

May 31 Nangarhar Province: three policemen killed

The Taliban attacked security posts in the Hesarak district, killing three local policemen. Local authorities claimed that 17 Taliban fighters were also killed.

May 31 Herat province: a police officer assassinated

The Taliban shot and killed one police officer and wounded two others at the fruit market of the bazaar in the Ghoryan district. The attackers were on a motorcycle and managed to escape from the area.

May 31 Wardak Province: three civilians killed

A mortar shell hit a house in the Chaghra area of ​​the Nerkh district, killing three children and injuring three others. Afghan forces had been destroying a mine in the area when the Taliban attacked, although it was unclear whether the mortar was fired by security forces or insurgents, and the Taliban blamed the former. The Afghan government promised financial assistance to the families of the dead and wounded, and a government delegation was appointed to investigate the incident.

May 30 Badakhshan Province: two civilians killed

Two shepherds were killed when a roadside bomb detonated by the Taliban detonated in front of a security post in Shapo village in Kohistan district.