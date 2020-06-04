Afghan War Victims Report: June 2020

The following report compiles all the significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters across Afghanistan during the past week. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm the victim information. The report includes government claims of insurgent victim numbers, but in most cases The Times cannot independently verify them. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.
[Read the Afghan War Casualty Report from previous weeks.]
May 29-June 4, 2020
At least 28 pro-government forces and 33 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the past week. The deadliest attack took place in Paktia province, where the Taliban advanced into Afghan border force security posts in the Dandi Patan district, killing 14 soldiers and injuring three others. Local authorities claimed that more than 30 Taliban fighters were killed and dozens of others were wounded. In Kandahar province, a civilian vehicle struck a roadside bomb by the Taliban in the Khushkroad area of Arghistan district, killing nine civilians and injuring five others.
June 4 Kabul Province: a civilian killed
A bomb detonated in a bazaar area in Qarabagh district, killing one civilian and injuring three others.
June 3, Badghis province: a security force assassinated
A member of the pro-government militia was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the village of Chashma-e-Shirin in the city of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.
June 3 Paktia Province: four policemen killed
The Said Karam District Police Chief was killed along with three other police officers when a roadside bomb detonated in the Chino area of the district. The Taliban had already attacked security posts in the area and the police chief was part of a group of reinforcements on their way to the outpost. Four officers were also injured in the explosion.
June 3 Kandahar Province: nine civilians killed
A civilian vehicle struck a roadside bomb by the Taliban in the Khushkroad area of Arghistan district, killing nine civilians and injuring five others.
June 2 Badghis province: a security force assassinated
A woman member of the National Security Directorate, Afghanistan's intelligence agency, was kidnapped and killed by the Taliban in the village of Rouji-ha in the Ab-Kamari district.
June 2 Sar-i-Pul Province: three civilians killed
A Taliban roadside bomb struck a civilian vehicle in the village of Sarq-Pul, the capital of Aqtash province, killing three civilians, including women, and injuring four others.
June 2 Kabul Province: two civilians killed
A bomb detonated in the courtyard of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque near Kabul's Green Zone area, killing two people, including a well-known religious scholar named Mohammad Ayaz Niyazi. Two others were injured in the explosion.
June 2 Uruzgan Province: two policemen killed
A Taliban infiltrator opened fire on his colleagues at a security post outside Tarin Kot, the provincial capital, killing two policemen and injuring two others. The infiltrator escaped with light weapons to join the Taliban.
June 1 Kunduz province: seven civilians killed
A roadside bomb planted by the Taliban struck a rickshaw in the Jangal Bashi area of the Khan Abad district, killing seven civilians and injuring six others.
June 1 Herat province: a police officer assassinated
The Taliban attacked the governor's office in the Ghoryan district, killing a police officer during almost an hour of fighting.
May 31 Nangarhar Province: three policemen killed
The Taliban attacked security posts in the Hesarak district, killing three local policemen. Local authorities claimed that 17 Taliban fighters were also killed.
May 31 Herat province: a police officer assassinated
The Taliban shot and killed one police officer and wounded two others at the fruit market of the bazaar in the Ghoryan district. The attackers were on a motorcycle and managed to escape from the area.
May 31 Wardak Province: three civilians killed
A mortar shell hit a house in the Chaghra area of the Nerkh district, killing three children and injuring three others. Afghan forces had been destroying a mine in the area when the Taliban attacked, although it was unclear whether the mortar was fired by security forces or insurgents, and the Taliban blamed the former. The Afghan government promised financial assistance to the families of the dead and wounded, and a government delegation was appointed to investigate the incident.
May 30 Badakhshan Province: two civilians killed
Two shepherds were killed when a roadside bomb detonated by the Taliban detonated in front of a security post in Shapo village in Kohistan district.
May 30 Parwan Province: three civilians killed
A Taliban-fired mortar aimed at a security post hit a house in the Joy Dukhtar area of the Seyah Gird district, killing three children.
May 29 Herat province: a police officer assassinated
The Taliban attacked a police post in the Birjanak village in the Koshk-e-Robatsangi district, killing a police officer.
May 29 Kandahar Province: two civilians killed
A motorcycle loaded with explosives was detonated near the Kandahar City Fifth Police District, the province's capital, killing two children and injuring five other civilians.
May 29 Paktia Province: 14 soldiers killed
The Taliban attacked Afghan border force security posts in the Dandi Patan district, killing 14 soldiers and injuring three others. Local authorities claimed that more than 30 Taliban fighters were killed and dozens of others were wounded.
May 29 Ghor Province: a civilian killed
One child died and another was injured in a bomb blast in the town of Pozalich in Firoz Koh, the provincial capital.
The following New York Times reporters contributed to the reports: Najim Rahim from Kunduz, Taimoor Shah from Kandahar, Zabihullah Ghazi from Jalalabad, Asadullah Timoory from Herat and Farooq Jan Mangal from Khost.