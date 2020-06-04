ACLU Sues City of Los Angeles, County, and San Bernardino over Curfew Orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The ACLU Foundation of Southern California filed an emergency lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, journalists, protesters and others affected by curfews imposed across the region on Wednesday after widespread protests against police brutality in the wake George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.

The ACLU alleged that curfews violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and that restrictions on movement outside of working hours violated the Constitution's protection of freedom of movement.

"The city and county of Los Angeles are trying to use these curfews to suppress Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles' right to protest," Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM L.A., said in a statement. "They are trying to suppress our ability to fully mobilize and focus all attention on the real issue of concern in the protests: police violence against blacks."

According to the ACLU, curfews also prohibited people from shopping, participating in recreational activities, visiting loved ones, and, in some cases, seeking medical treatment. The ACLU also said that widespread curfews have made it difficult for journalists to fully report stories.

And, according to the ACLU, curfew orders have made it extremely difficult for many journalists, already besieged by police at protests, to fully report their stories.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court. USA In Los Angeles on behalf of BLM-LA and the individual plaintiffs, including:

Kimberly Beltrán Villalobos, a student cited for curfew violations in unincorporated Los Angeles County, where she lives, and in downtown Los Angeles, where she was protesting peacefully. The ACLU said an appointment occurred when Villalobos was moving his car to avoid a parking ticket.

Tom Dolan, executive director of Inland Congregations United for Change, who, according to the ACLU, was leading students in a peaceful protest that attempted to follow curfew rules, but the rules kept changing. Dolan lives in San Bernardino.

Lexis Olivier Ray, a L.A. Taco housing and justice reporter who, according to the ACLU, has been covering the protests and has observed other journalists detained and arrested for violating the curfew while doing their job and fears they will arrest him.

Eric Stith, a software engineer who, according to the ACLU, lives miles away from any civil unrest in Palmdale and simply wished he could go out at night.

"These unconstitutional curfews have suppressed a large number of major political protest activities and have disrupted the lives of more than 10 million people," said Ahilan Arulanantham, chief attorney for ACLU SoCal. "The curfews must end now."

Defendants named in the lawsuit include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, Sheriff Alex Villanueva and San Bernardino Police Chief Eric McBride.

The complete demand can be read online.