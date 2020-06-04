"Absolutely devastating,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – "I am sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present."

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and a native of Los Angeles, released a graduation speech at her former alma mater on the death of George Floyd on Thursday.

"What is happening in our country, and in our state, and in our hometown of Los Angeles, has been absolutely devastating," Markle said in a virtual speech.

Markle, 38, delivered a nearly six-minute speech at Immaculate Heart Middle and High School, a private Catholic school for girls in Los Feliz, where she attended and graduated in 1999.

Markle explained why he decided to speak, knowing that doing so could draw criticism.

"I wanted to say the right thing. And he was really nervous that he would not and that he would be unarmed. And I realized, the only thing wrong to say is to say nothing. Because the life of George Floyd mattered and the life of Breonna Taylor mattered and the life of Philando Castile mattered and the life of Tamir Rice also mattered, and so did many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. "

Markle described being 11 years old when the Rodney King riots broke out in 1992.

"I remember the curfew, and I remember running back home, and on that trip back home and seeing ashes fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke rise from the buildings and see people running out of buildings carrying bags and looting. And I remember seeing men in the back of a truck with pistols and rifles, "he said.

After choosing to give up her royal duties in January and try to become financially independent, Markle, her husband, Prince Harry, and their young son moved to Los Angeles in March.