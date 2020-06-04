ABC rebroadcast two episodes of Black-ish on Blackout Tuesday that focused on police brutality and slavery

As protests continue across the country, and around the world, to demand justice in the George Floyd murder case and to speak out against police brutality and systemic racism, ABC joined the cause this week. by broadcasting two episodes of his comedy. Blackish on Blackout Tuesday.

The first episode the network chose for the occasion was titled "Hope,quot; in Season 2, and addressed the issue of police brutality. The second episode was titled "Juneteenth,quot; and was the season 4 premiere commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Originally broadcast in February 2016, "Hope,quot; finds the Johnson family at home awaiting a verdict in the case of an unarmed black man who was the victim of police brutality. When the children start asking questions about the case, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) disagree on how to respond.

In the musical episode "Juneteenth," Dre is frustrated that the United States doesn't seem to realize what Juneteenth is after attending a children's play about Columbus Day. He notes that "Juneteenth is a 150-year-old tradition that no one has heard of … not even my black children."

Blackish Creator Kenya Barris wrote on Instagram that more than four years have passed since they made "Hope," which was an episode inspired by the conversations he was having with his own children about countless examples of systemic oppression around him.

"It has been 1,562 days since we shared that episode for the first time with the world and it breaks my heart on so many levels that this episode feels as timely and mysteriously prophetic as to what is happening to blacks in this country today,quot; Barris wrote

He says he is grateful to ABC for choosing to broadcast both "Hope,quot; and "Juneteenth," but it is more than one night of television. Barris believes that it is about uniting as a country and as humans and saying "enough is enough."

Kenya Barris says black rights are human rights, and this continued injustice impacts everyone. He hopes that the episodes can bring families together to watch and learn, and he also hopes that they inspire people to "demand freedom and justice for all, once and for all."

All episodes of Blackish They are available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.



