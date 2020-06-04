Aaron Rodgers after Drew Brees' comments: protests have never been over anthem or flag

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called for solidarity and change amid protests over the death of George Floyd, adding that protests on the field by NFL players in recent years "have never been about a hymn or flag. "

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis after a former white cop knelt on his neck during an arrest last week.

Violent protests have erupted across the United States since Floyd's death, during which he was filmed calling for help while handcuffed and restrained.

The situation has brought attention to Colin Kaepernick and knelt during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Saints quarterback Drew Brees has yet to approve of that form of protest, as he reiterated on Wednesday. His position brought a strong reaction from NFL players.

Rodgers was among those who used social media to talk about the protesting players.

"A few years ago we were criticized for blocking our arms in solidarity before the game," wrote Super Bowl 45 champion and two-time NFL MVP on Instagram, posting a photo of himself closing his arms with his teammates before a game.

"It was NEVER a hymn or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action #wakeupamerica #itstimeforchange #loveoverfear #solidarity #libertyandjusticeforall #all."

Brees infuriated his teammates Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Malcolm Jenkins and other athletes after taking offense at kneeling in front of the United States flag during the anthem.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said when asked about the kneeling players in an interview with Yahoo Finance. "Let me say what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States."

"I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risked their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a better place,quot;. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think. "