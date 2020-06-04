Aaron Rodgers, 12 Angry Packers Call for Change in Powerful Video: "Enough Enough,quot;

Teammates and head coach Aaron Rodgers have their backs turned to something else when it comes to his thoughtful leadership calling for racial equality and social justice.

Following Rodgers 'strong message supporting all forms of protest in the wake of George Floyd's murder and Saints quarterback Drew Brees' misguided remarks on Wednesday night, the Packers presented the team's strongest response of the NFL on Thursday morning.

Rodgers was joined by 11 of his Green Bay teammates and Matt LaFleur in a video he must see posted on the team's Twitter account. By position, running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Davante Adams, tight end Marcedes Lewis, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari, Billy Turner and Corey Linsley, kicker Mason Crosby, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, lineman Preston Smith and defenders Adrian Amos and Kevin Rey.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers: NFL Protests Have Never Been Over the Flag

In the video, titled "Enough is Enough," players begin by sharing their shame about the state of the breed in the United States and end up echoing each other with "it's time to change." Very important is the fact that the eight African American players in the video share time with Rodgers, LaFleur, Bakhtiari, Linsley and Crosby.

"Outdated laws and legislation should be amended and repealed, especially those biased towards people of color," Rodgers says in the video.

"Racism is taught and learned. It is not something you are born with. Let's do a better job educating our youth and the youth behind us," continues Adams.

"We need to find real solutions to make meaningful change. The right actions speak a lot more than the right words," adds LaFleur.

Everyone is passionate and angry and not a second is wasted demanding changes and offering suggestions for systemic problems, both in law enforcement and in society at large. The Packers came together to deliver a blow that no NFL team has yet been able to deliver with a collective statement. His strength in numbers should resonate throughout the league.