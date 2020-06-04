Roommates, we all know how important these protests are. Hundreds of thousands (if not millions of people) have come together in the name of justice. As we all know, George Floyd has sparked protests across the country, and unfortunately some people are using the protests as a photo shoot, but a woman is being canceled after a viral video shows she was here faking funk!

A woman named Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin was caught on video as she asked a man who appeared to be climbing into a building if he could hold his electric drill and take a photo. In the video, you see another man take a picture of her and she casually gets into a Mercedes Benz and drives off.

What Fiona did not know at the time, was that someone surprised her while they took pictures of her and the video has done so since then. it was viral. The real joke is that Fiona is (or was) a comment writer for the Washington Examiner! He also has credits in his biography for The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard (we don't know the extent of their relationship or if they had one). Anyway, it is a disaster.

From the failed viral photoshoot, it seems like The Washington Examiner OPT-OPTED (do you understand?) Sever ties with Fiona and gave her sister her walking papers. I wonder if she published that? But I digress. Since then, he has also removed all of his social media.

People around the world are EDF and they use their voice and platform to make real change. We hope this serves as a lesson for anyone who thinks that this part of the story we are living and creating is a photoshoot for likes and comments. The culture of cancellation is at its highest and people have very little tolerance for false activism during this sensitive moment.

So warn the wise, do it with a pure heart or don't do it at all.