A prisoner release stuns 2 American war widows

Eight years ago, Peggy Marchanti and Holly Loftis were told that their husbands, who were serving as military advisers in Afghanistan, had been shot dead by an Afghan police officer.
This week, the two military widows received another shock: Abdul Basir Salangi, the police officer who admitted killing his husbands in Kabul in 2012, was released from prison last week after serving less than four years of a sentence of 20 years.
"I hung up the phone and called my son and started crying," said Marchanti after learning of a journalist's release of an inmate.
Her husband, Maj. Robert D. Marchanti, 48, of the Army National Guard, was shot dead while working as a consultant in a small room inside the Afghan Interior Ministry complex in February 2012. Lt. Col. John Loftis, 44, a military adviser to the Air Force who worked nearby, was also shot dead.
The incident was an internal attack often known as green on blue: Afghan soldiers or police officers who killed or wounded members of the US and NATO service working with the Afghan security forces.
Ms. Loftis said that she and her family were shocked to learn that Mr. Salangi had been released. "We are also saddened by the Afghan people, who have a murderer walking among them," he said.
Colonel Loftis left two children and the older Merchanti four.
Salangi, a non-commissioned officer and police driver also known as Abdul Saboor, said he shot the two Americans in retaliation for the accidental burning of copies of the Koran, the Islamic holy book, by NATO personnel at Bagram Air Base. one week. earlier.
Salangi was one of 160 prisoners released on Friday under a three-year political agreement between an Afghan insurgent group and the government of President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, said Farhad Bayani, spokesman for the Department of Prisons in Afghanistan.
Under the In 2017 agreement, the government agreed to a gradual release of prisoners belonging to Hezb-i-Islami, an extremist group and related political party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a warlord and former Afghan Prime Minister. A Hezb-i-Islami spokesman said Salangi was a member of the group.
Bayani, the prison spokesman, said the Hezb-i-Islami releases were unrelated to the Afghan government's releases of Taliban prisoners as part of a troop withdrawal agreement between the United States and the militants. Zalmay Khalilzad, the US peace envoy, told reporters on Monday that between 2,400 and 2,500 Taliban prisoners had been released as part of the agreement, signed on February 29.
Mr. Salangi was able to flee unhindered from the heavily guarded Interior Ministry compound just after the 2012 shooting. He was arrested in Afghanistan in 2016 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
At a court hearing in Kabul, he admitted to killing Colonel Loftis and Major Marchanti in retaliation for the burning of the Koran.
"I could no longer control my normal situation and I went to his office with the weapon I had," he said. "They were both there and I killed them both."
He added: “Thank God I did it. After this, even if I lose my mind, I am not afraid. I thank God a thousand times. "
The NATO military command in Afghanistan responded to the killings by withdrawing all of its advisers from Afghan ministries.
Saifuddin, a tribal elder in the Salang district of Parwan province in eastern Afghanistan, said that Mr. Salangi returned home last week and was warmly welcomed by residents. Mr. Salangi rejected an interview request.
Loftis said her husband and Commander Marchanti were "loving husbands and fathers, exemplary officers, and wonderful men."
She said that she and her two daughters missed her husband and father every minute of every day.
"We remember his sense of humor, his wit, his gift for languages, and his genuine concern and efforts to improve people's lives, especially the oppressed and oppressed," he said. "We honor his memory by striving to live our lives with the values that he cherished."
Ms Marchanti said: "A murderer is harmless again after taking the lives of two innocent men while sitting at his desk working."
"My family will persevere and be stronger because Major Marchanti was a man of integrity and love," he added. "Through God's love, his legacy will last forever."
"And now I am leaving Salangi to that same God," he said.