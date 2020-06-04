A prisoner release stuns 2 American war widows

Eight years ago, Peggy Marchanti and Holly Loftis were told that their husbands, who were serving as military advisers in Afghanistan, had been shot dead by an Afghan police officer.

This week, the two military widows received another shock: Abdul Basir Salangi, the police officer who admitted killing his husbands in Kabul in 2012, was released from prison last week after serving less than four years of a sentence of 20 years.

"I hung up the phone and called my son and started crying," said Marchanti after learning of a journalist's release of an inmate.

Her husband, Maj. Robert D. Marchanti, 48, of the Army National Guard, was shot dead while working as a consultant in a small room inside the Afghan Interior Ministry complex in February 2012. Lt. Col. John Loftis, 44, a military adviser to the Air Force who worked nearby, was also shot dead.