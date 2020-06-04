A new weapon against climate change can float

FERROL, Spain – A strange looking contraption that could represent a new frontier in clean energy rolling in the water next to a coal dock here in a bay in northwestern Spain.

This floating windmill with a tower about 600 feet high took refuge in the harbor. After waiting for the rough winter seas and the interruption of the coronavirus pandemic, he was towed in late May to join two other anchored in the Atlantic in 330 feet of water 11 miles from Viana do Castelo on the northwest coast of Portugal.

The idea is to try to rethink a vast new area of ​​the oceans for the wind power industry. Generating electricity from the wind started on land, but the developers, led by Orsted from Denmark, began venturing out to sea in the early 1990s as they searched for open space and escaped neighbors' objections to having a spinning monster to the side.

Three decades later, the offshore is now the fastest growing segment of the wind business, but offshore wind farms have been limited to shallow enough water to allow turbines to sit on piles or other supports at the bottom of the sea . About 200 feet deep is the outer limit for such devices, people in the industry say.