A new weapon against climate change can float

FERROL, Spain – A strange looking contraption that could represent a new frontier in clean energy rolling in the water next to a coal dock here in a bay in northwestern Spain.
This floating windmill with a tower about 600 feet high took refuge in the harbor. After waiting for the rough winter seas and the interruption of the coronavirus pandemic, he was towed in late May to join two other anchored in the Atlantic in 330 feet of water 11 miles from Viana do Castelo on the northwest coast of Portugal.
The idea is to try to rethink a vast new area of the oceans for the wind power industry. Generating electricity from the wind started on land, but the developers, led by Orsted from Denmark, began venturing out to sea in the early 1990s as they searched for open space and escaped neighbors' objections to having a spinning monster to the side.
Three decades later, the offshore is now the fastest growing segment of the wind business, but offshore wind farms have been limited to shallow enough water to allow turbines to sit on piles or other supports at the bottom of the sea . About 200 feet deep is the outer limit for such devices, people in the industry say.
If the platforms could be placed almost anywhere in the sea, "we can go to areas where we've never taken advantage of the wind before," said José Pinheiro, project manager for WindFloat Atlantic.
Mr. Pinheiro's machine floats on three partially submerged columns, each approximately 100 feet long. Steel walkways close the gaps between the giant cylinders. The sensors signal the pumps to add or remove water from the columns to keep the platform at the correct level for optimal wind generation. In a calm sea in the bay, the ship, weighing thousands of tons, seemed remarkably stable.
In a conversation at the port office building, Pinheiro said putting turbines on floating platforms would allow wind developers to follow the lead of the oil industry, which routinely drills in water a mile deep. That would open markets like the west coast of the United States, France, and South Korea.
Most offshore wind farms have been installed in countries such as Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, and China, which have large expanses of shallow water that extend from their shores.
Offshore wind energy has increased in the last three decades as turbines They have become larger and more powerful, reducing costs. Although it still accounts for less than 1 percent of global electricity generation, offshore wind energy has grown to almost 30 percent annually over the past decade and has become a major factor in power generation in Northern Europe.
How big could this industry be in the battle against climate change? Analysts at the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based group, estimated that if floating technology were widely adopted, the industry would have the technical potential to eventually supply the equivalent of 11 times the world's demand for electric power. Electricity generation is both a source of emissions and a potential means of reducing them. Many analysts say that feeding everything from cars to factories to clean electricity will have an important role to play in achieving climate goals.
Of course, the pandemic is likely to lessen investment decisions in the coming months, and there are obstacles to the deployment of the new devices, including perfecting the technology and persuading governments to open large portions of their waters to developers.
Recent experience has already shown that offshore wind power is attractive to investors, like pension funds, because multi-million dollar projects offer predictable returns and contribute to the battle against climate change.
Big Oil is also moving towards offshore wind energy for some of the same reasons. Companies, especially in Europe, have come under increasing pressure from governments, environmentalists and investors to change their oil and gas activities that generate emissions to clean energy such as wind. Furthermore, these companies see similarities between this emerging industry and their own giant deepwater oil projects.
One of the investors in the project, Repsol, a Spanish oil company, has made ambitious commitments to reduce its carbon emissions and is looking for ways to achieve them.
"The main reason here is to participate in a cutting edge project," said Maria Victoria Zingoni, executive executive director of the commercial and chemical business company. "We want to test it and learn from it."
The wind farm being installed in the northwest of Portugal uses some of the largest turbines available. These machines, supplied by a joint venture of Vestas Wind Systems of Denmark and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan, are enormously powerful with blades over 260 feet in length. The three platforms will generate enough electricity to light a city of 60,000 people, Pinheiro said.
The Portugal project marks the second stage of a long campaign to design a floating machine that can compete with other energy sources. A smaller rig was successfully tested in Portuguese waters in 2011. Equinor, a Norwegian energy company, opened a rig in the North Sea in 2009, operates a small floating wind farm off Scotland and has plans for others.
These early projects have overcome doubts as to whether a hundreds-foot-high wind turbine could run smoothly on a rising and straying base in rough seas.
"We do not need to demonstrate that floating offshore wind energy is viable, because Principle Power and Equinor have demonstrated this a long time ago," said Henrik Stiesdal, a wind energy pioneer, who is working on his own floating platform with the support of Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor. Principle Power, a California-based company, designed the WindFloat platforms and owns a small stake in the project.
An important step, said Finn Gunnar Nielsen, who helped design the Equinor float, was to design turbine control software that compensated rather than exacerbated platform movement.
What remains is to determine which of the various design concepts being developed makes sense and how to build what it will take to be hundreds of platforms quickly and inexpensively, industry sources say.
"It will take another five years to get there," said Dominique Roddier, a naval architect and former Exxon Mobil employee, who developed the WindFloat concept with her Principle Power colleagues. Mr. Roddier left the company last fall and now runs the new Ocergy company, whose goal is to produce buoys to collect data on the weather, whales and fish.
WindFloat, whose cost was set in 2018 at 125 million euros, or around $ 137 million today, is majority owned by EDP Renewables. Around € 60 million was obtained through a loan from the European Investment Bank, a wing of the European Union, which supports what it considers to be promising renewable technologies.
By comparison, turbines of similar size installed at the bottom of the sea cost around € 20 million each when used in large installations where the costs can be spread among dozens of machines. The new technology still "has a long way to go in the economy," said Alexander Flotre, an analyst at Rystad Energy, a market research firm.
WindFloat ran into delays and cost overruns as the local shipyards building the rig struggled, bringing its facility to winter when the seas were too rough to get it out of port. The pandemic has added to the delays.
Mr. Pinheiro also said that the computer systems designed to keep the two platforms balanced took longer to adjust than expected. The two platforms that are installed are connected to the Portuguese network and earn money.
João Metelo, CEO of Principle Power, said the ultimate goal was to build much larger wind farms to cut costs by streamlining design and economies of scale.
Metellus said that wind farms of this size would likely generate electricity at a cost of around € 200 per megawatt-hour, a lifetime measure of wholesale energy, which can extend to 25 years. He estimated that with a much larger scale and even larger turbines expected in the market in the future, costs could be reduced to the € 50 range, which is competitive with the turbines installed at the bottom.
Stiesdal, a former chief technology officer at Siemens Gamesa, the largest offshore turbine maker, said windmill builders had cut costs by building huge machines in factories into components that could then be assembled with cranes on the dock or in the sea. Floating platforms will need the same type of industrial process, he said. "Ultimately, you get to a point where you realize that the only way to go is factory-made equipment," he said.
It is not difficult to imagine that there will come a time for these projects. Developers are already building conventional offshore wind farms with 50 times the generating capacity of this floating pilot. Orsted, a Danish company that has become the largest offshore developer, is building a series of wind farms in the North Sea off northeast England with generation capacity comparable to nuclear power plants.
Eventually, it will make sense to go further and further, said Mr. Nielsen, designer of the Equinor float who is now director of the Bergen Offshore Wind Center at the University of Bergen in Norway. The strongest and most consistent wind is available further out at sea. Having more places to choose should also provide more scope to reduce potential conflicts between fishing interests and wind projects.
"If the wind industry is going to expand," he said, "they really have to move into deeper waters."