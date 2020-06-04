98-year-old graduates of Monrovia High School – Up News Info Los Angeles

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Cheers erupted on Wednesday when Vivian Fisher, 98, received her high school diploma from Monrovia High School.

Fisher, who has deep ties to the Monrovia community, was unable to graduate 80 years ago because he was working multiple jobs to support his family.

On Thursday, Fisher met journalists in a park named after his father, the city's first African-American police officer. She said she worked hard to get her diploma and urged everyone to never give up.

"Stay at school and be someone," he said. "Being a nobody, anyone can do that."

Most of Fisher's immediate family also graduated from Monrovia High School.