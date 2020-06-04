9 Detroit CEOs talk about racism and injustice – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Nine CEOs of Detroit's largest corporations will meet Wednesday morning to speak out against racism and injustice in the United States during a press conference at the Detroit City Hall Auditorium.

The event is scheduled to take place in 09:30 am. and will include:

  • Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
  • Bill Ford, CEO, Ford Motor Company
  • Mark Stewart, Director of Operations, FCA North America
  • Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans
  • Wright Lassiter, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System
  • Chris Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Holdings
  • Dan Loepp, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
  • Gerry Anderson, Executive Chariman, DTE Energy
  • Gary Torgow, CEO, TCF Financial Corporation
  • Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Chapter of the NAACP
  • Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit

Watch it live above.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here