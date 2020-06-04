8:46 AM: A number becomes a powerful catchphrase after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – All protest movements have slogans. George Floyd has a number: 8:46

Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the time prosecutors say Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer before he died last week.

In the days that followed, outraged protesters, allies and sympathetic companies have taken advantage of the details as a quiet way to honor Floyd in a time of angry and sometimes violent clashes with the police. Despite the fact that prosecutors have said little about how they got to the exact number, it has quickly become a powerful symbol of the suffering that Floyd, and many other black men, have experienced at the hands of the police.

In Boston and Tacoma, Washington, protesters this week lay in the streets organizing "deaths,quot; for exactly 8 minutes, 46 seconds. In Houston, parishioners held candles and bowed their heads in silence, experiencing the drag of time.

ViacomCBS halted its programming earlier this week to broadcast a gloomy and gloomy video honoring Floyd for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

Google asked employees to pause on Wednesday for the nearly 9-minute silence "as a gut reminder of the injustice inflicted on Mr. Floyd and many others," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a letter to employees .

"Our black community is suffering, and many of us are looking for ways to stand up for what we believe in and reach out to the people we love to show solidarity," he said.

A full 8-minute, 46-second pause helps make the summary a reality, said Monica Cannon-Grant, founder of Violence in Boston Inc., which organized a protest Tuesday that included minutes of silence.

"You find out that it's an extremely long time for someone to have their knee on the side of their neck," Cannon-Grant said.

As she watched the silence, she said she found herself thinking about the safety of her family.

"All kinds of things were going through my head," he said. "Mainly that she was the mother of four black children and that she was married to a black man."

The source of the number is clear, although the underlying calculation is not. The criminal complaint charging former officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of Floyd concludes that Chauvin "had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds total. Two minutes and 53 seconds after Mr. Floyd would not respond. "

"Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous," he says.

But the timestamps in the detailed description of the incident document, much of which is captured on video, indicate a different account. Using them, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes and 46 seconds, including 1 minute and 53 seconds after Floyd seemed to stop breathing.

Prosecutors involved in the case have not responded to requests for the discrepancy.

In this case, a minute is unlikely to be of legal importance.

"Seven minutes is a long time to have a knee to someone's neck independently," said Jared Fishman, a former federal civil rights prosecutor. That said, Fishman said it is a detail that defense attorneys will examine in court.

For those who withhold the number as part of a peaceful call for change, the precise period of time is irrelevant: "For a start, it should never have happened," Cannon-Grant said.

It would not be the first time that a detail takes on a life of its own.

After Michael Brown's death in 2014, word spread in the community that the 18-year-old black man surrendered when a white police officer shot him. The chant "Hands Up. Don't Shoot!" Quickly became a rallying cry for protesters both in the St. Louis suburb and across the country.

But it was never clear if Brown really raised his hands. There were no videos or photos of the shooting. Some witnesses swore before a grand jury that their hands were raised, while others swore that they were not. Officer Darren Wilson testified before large jurors that Brown was charging at him, one hand clenched at his side and the other under his shirt, when Wilson fired the fatal shots.

Several protesters said it did not matter if Brown's hands were literally raised, because his death continued to symbolize broader racial injustices at the hands of the police.

