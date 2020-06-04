7 times Bollywood stars gave some totally rough dates

Indians are a crazy population crazy about movies. A high demand for cinema is also the reason why we produce so many films every year. Now, in a nation with such an obsession with movies, you expect movie stars to be treated as idols, and that's exactly the case. Regardless of what the stars say and do, whether it's in his movies, interviews, or even on social media, his fans always promote him even more. So we decided to compile instances when the stars gave some really bad quotes and their fans asked for more.

1. Salman Khan

"Have you seen a duck gliding smoothly over the water? Does it ever seem to be paddling furiously below the surface? I don't have to show that I'm working very hard."

2. Shah Rukh Khan

"The prizes that ignore me are losers."

3. Akshay Kumar

"I'm realist. Where I come from, the & # 39; phenomena & # 39; they do not exist. I am from a land where people make mistakes and try again, harder, faster; where negativity is not an option "

4. Aamir Khan

"I do what I feel is right. I am not afraid to walk the new path and take risks."

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

"I am the only actress who can brag about giving movies to other actresses."

6. Sonam Kapoor

“I broke into the fashion scene and ruined everyone's life. I'm sure some actresses curse me for that. "

7. John Abraham

"If you can't love yourself, you're in trouble. It's not about being arrogant. It's about spending time with yourself."