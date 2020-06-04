6ix9ine rejects new song release again out of respect for George Floyd's protests

Instagram

The new single from rapper & # 39; Gooba & # 39; Along with his music video, which was originally scheduled to arrive on May 22, it is now rescheduled for June 12 in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine He's honoring the Black Lives Matter movement by postponing the release of his new song. The rapper announced that his new single, which was originally scheduled to arrive on May 22, was delayed until Friday, June 12 out of respect for protests nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The New York City artist visited his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 3 to announce the delay. "The music video will be delayed again until June 12," he wrote on a plain black background, adding: "Out of respect for what we are going through right now."

He added in the caption: "This is not the time for a music video right now with everything going on in the world. It will be extremely selfish," before assuring fans that it will finally come "JUNE 12 NEXT FRIDAY."

The track had previously been postponed twice. At the end of May, he announced that the song was delayed one more week until next Friday, June 5. At the time, he explained that the reason for the delay was simply because the music video was not yet ready.

As with its previous release, the details of the new song are still being kept under wraps. 6ix9ine hasn't announced the new single, though it has opened a contest for fans to decide on the song's title. It was also reported that the song will feature Nicki Minaj.

"I heard @ 6ix9ine has a new track with @NICKIMINAJ coming out soon. Let's hope," Power 105.1 Honey German radio tweeted last month. The hit maker "Anaconda" reportedly flew to New York to shoot the music video at 6ix9ine's house.

Meanwhile, hit maker "FEFE" has bragged that his new song will break the Internet. "THE NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM DRIVING UNTIL NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 29," he posted on Instagram before postponing the song a second time.

6ix9ine's first post-prison song "Gooba" debuted at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week ending May 23 and her music video broke EminemYouTube's record for the most viewed hip-hop video in a 24-hour period after its release on May 8.