3 men arrested with alleged white supremacist plans to terrorize the protest

Three men connected to an extreme right-wing movement to overthrow the government have been arrested in Las Vegas. for supposedly conspiring to provoke violence during protests over the death of George Floyd.

According For the AP, the men, each of whom has American military experience, were arrested the Saturday after filling gas cans in a parking lot and preparing molotov cocktails in bottles, according to the criminal complaint:

The complaint filed in the United States District Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday said they identified themselves as part of the "boogaloo" movement, which US prosecutors said in the document is "a term used by extremists to indicate the next war. civil and / or the fall of civilization. " Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, were being held on $ 1 million bail at the Clark County Jail on Wednesday, according to court records. Lynam is from the Henderson suburbs and the others are from Las Vegas. The complaint says Lynam is an army reservist, with Parshall previously enlisted in the Navy and Loomis previously enlisted in the Air Force.

Prosecutors said the three white men allegedly began inventing the plan in April along with protests to reopen businesses closed due to the coronavirus. But protests over George Floyd's death, however, became an even more attractive target:

The informant stated that the "idea behind the Parshall and Loomis explosion was, hopefully, to create civil unrest and riots in Las Vegas." They wanted to build on the momentum of the riots across the country due to Floyd's death "to move enough confusion and excitement, for others to see the explosions and the police presence and start to rampage on the streets in anger," he said. the complaint.

Each man faces federal conspiracy charges to damage and destroy with fire and explosives, as well as possession of unregistered firearms. In Nevada, they are charged with a felony conspiracy, terrorism, and possession of explosives.