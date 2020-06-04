3 home runs help Rockies beat Dodgers, extend win streak to 7 in MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Thursday's game, the Rockies were 41-20.

LOS ANGELES – Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Daniel Murphy's home runs helped the Rockies beat the Dodgers 8-6 Thursday at Dodger Stadium and extend the team's winning streak to seven games.

Colorado hitters hit Los Angeles starting pitcher Walker Buehler (5-5), who allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings.

Rockies starter Jon Gray (10-1) allowed six runs, three in the seventh inning, and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of work for his tenth National League victory.

Colorado improves to 42-20 and increases its National League West over the Dodgers (36-26) to six games. Antonio Senzatela (5-0) takes the mound for Colorado on Friday against Julio Arias (2-1).

Score box

COL – 021-005-000 – 8-11-0

LAD – 010-002-300 – 6-6-0

Colorado: Daza 5-0-1-2, Hampson 5-0-0-0, Blackmon 4-2-2-1, Hilliard 4-2-2-1, Murphy 4-2-2-2, McMahon 4- 1-2-0, Desmond 4-0-1-0, Wolters 4-1-1-2, Gray 2-0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0-0, McGee 0-0-0-0 , Dahl 1-0-0-0, Oberg 0-0-0-0. Totals – 37-8-11-8.

Los Angeles: Taylor 4-0-1-2, Seager 3-1-1-0, Betts 4-1-1-2, Bellinger 4-1-2-1, Muncy 3-0-0-0, Pederson 4 -1-1-0, Smith 3-1-0-0, Barnes 2-1-0-0, Buehler 2-0-0-0, Alexander 0-0-0-0, Nelson 0-0-0- 0, Turner 0-0-0-1, Floro 0-0-0-0, Pollock 1-0-0-0. Totals – 30-6-6-6.

2B – Daza, Desmond; Taylor HR – Blackmon, Hilliard, Murphy; Betts, Bellinger. WP – Gray (10-1). LP – Buehler (5-5). S – Oberg (16).