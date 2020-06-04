3 additional Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death, enhanced charges against Derek Chauvin – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
MINNEAPOLIS () – The charges against Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, have been improved and the other three officers involved in the video-watched incident worldwide have now been charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

◊◊◊ Click here to read the latest in the history of Up News Info Minnesota ◊◊◊

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here