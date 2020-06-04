3 additional Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death, enhanced charges against Derek Chauvin – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FAMILY REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply satisfied that @AGEllison took decisive action, arrested and charged ALL officers involved in #GeorgeFloydDeath and Improvement of Prosecution against Derek Chauvin for Second Degree Murder Felony. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl – Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 3, 2020

– The charges against Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, have been improved and the other three officers involved in the video-watched incident worldwide have now been charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

