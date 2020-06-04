2 officers in 8 injured after tow truck driver passes red light in South Los Angeles

Investigators believe a tow truck driver turned on a red light in South Los Angeles on Wednesday night and caused a violent multi-vehicle accident that left eight people injured, including two Los Angeles Police Department officers. , one of whom had to be rescued from his patrol using Vida's jaws.

The rescued officer and the tow truck driver were rushed to local hospitals with critical injuries. A second officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Los Angeles police, the four-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers responded to a call when a crane passed a red light and crashed into three cars, including its patrol.

Teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to remove one of the officers, who was trapped in the patrol.

Along with the two officers and the tow truck driver, five others suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

"Based on the preliminary information we have at the moment, it appears that the crane driver had gone through a red light, causing the accident, but that crane driver may also have been responding to another emergency," Lt. Chris LAPD said. . Ramírez told CBSLA.

No names were released. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.