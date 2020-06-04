13 reasons why: Netflix removed graphic suicide scenes after a backlash

Netflix removed 13 reasons whyThe most controversial scene of being watched by viewers catching up on the show ahead of its new season.

After its release in March 2017, the series sparked debate over whether it deals tactfully with the issue of teen suicide and was widely criticized by mental health organizations.

It was reported at the time that schools were sending letters to parents warning them of the drama, prompting the show's producers to defend their decision to include the controversial scene.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Two years after the rage it caused, Netflix decided to take "the advice of medical experts" and reviewed the end of the first season, in which a three-minute suicide scene originally appeared.

The scene in question has not been available to watch on Netflix since July 2019, weeks before the launch of the third season.

"We have heard from many young people that 13 reasons why It encouraged them to start conversations on difficult topics like depression and suicide and get help, often for the first time, "Netflix said after announcing its decision.

read more

"We have taken into account the ongoing debate about the program. So, following the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, medical director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we have decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from the first season. "

The series centers on Hannah Baker, a 17-year-old high school student who dies by suicide, leaving 13 cassette tapes for 13 different people that she felt were instrumental in her decision.

Following the Netflix announcement, Lorna Fraser of Samaritans said, "We welcome Netflix's decision to edit the 13 Reason Season 1 suicide scene for which. We raised our concerns about the content and have been working with the Netflix team here in the UK to provide advice on safe representation of suicide, including support from viewers and signaling to helplines like the Samaritans. "

Fraser continued: “We would encourage anyone who has difficulty asking for help. People can contact Samaritans for free from any phone at any time of the day or night at 116 123, or send an email to [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of their branch. of Samaritans closer. "

In response to criticism of the show, writer Nic Sheff wrote an open letter in response to the criticism, explaining the decision to show Baker's suicide in graphic detail.

13 reasons why Returns for a fourth and final season tomorrow (June 5).

Samaritans can be contacted by calling them toll-free from any phone at 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch