$ 10K Reward Offered at Bullseye Range and Gun Theft – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – There is a $ 10,000 reward for or information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men responsible for the theft and theft of 6 firearms from the Bullseye Range and Guns in Duncanville.

The robbery occurred on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3:30 a.m.

The suspects stole two shotguns and four rifles from the business and then fled in a newer model, white or light-colored Chevrolet Camaro. The tires appear to be dark in color. The racing stripes are visible in the trunk, but are absent from the hood, indicating that the car may have suffered previous damage to the front.

"ATF agents are aggressively searching for all available contacts," said Dallas Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. “Our goal is to locate stolen firearms and responsible persons as quickly as possible. We ask the public to take a good look at the surveillance footage. Contact us if you have information. No detail is too small.

Investigators describe the first suspect as a young man, undetermined race, height, and weight. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark pants, a gray hooded jacket, slipper-style sports sandals with a swoosh, dark socks, dark-colored gloves on the palm, and gray on the back of his hand. and a bandana-style fabric that covers the lower half of your face.

The other suspect is described as a young man, race, height, and weight undetermined. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark colored pants, a gray hooded jacket with dark sleeves, a dark square pack on the left chest and a dark zipper on the right chest, dark colored tennis shoes with white soles, gloves with a dark color on the palm and gray on the back of the hand and a handkerchief-style cloth that covers the lower half of his face.